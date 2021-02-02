LETTER: A different perspective on the Epoch Times

Re: LETTER: Brainwashing comes to Canada and Nelson, Jan 21

In response to criticism of Canada Post for delivering samples of the Epoch Times newspaper, in my opinion anybody should be able to make their decision to get that paper or not.

I personally don’t agree with everything in that paper, but people should be allowed to express different opinions and not to assume that their opinion is the correct one while everyone else is wrong.

I left my old country 40 years ago for many reasons and one of them was for not being able to have a different opinion. One had to follow government rules and protocols in the name of the common good. If you didn’t follow these rules you would be severely punished. You could lose your job, end up in jail or forced into a labour camp.

To my horror these start showing in Canada now. Personal freedoms are eroding. If you don’t follow these rules, you might be accused of being racist or promoting hatred of being labelled extremist.

Please stop accusing each other and start debating to find some common ground for the sake of democracy. By listening you sometimes achieve more than shouting.

Jerry Svida

Nelson

