LETTER: A case of fowl play

This letter is in response to the article ‘Chilliwack man named Ducks Unlimited top volunteer for province, published in the Observer on April 23.

Dear Editor:

I read with interest your recent article concerning Ducks Unlimited.

A few years ago, I eagerly stood in line to buy raffle tickets at one of their booths at a trade show. Happy to support the ducks, I inquired as to the prize they were offering. A 12 gauge pump shotgun!

I always thought I was helping the ducks…

Regards,

Eric Fryer

Agassiz

