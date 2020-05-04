LETTER: A case of fowl play

This letter is in response to the article ‘Chilliwack man named Ducks Unlimited top volunteer for province, published in the Observer on April 23.
Dear Editor:
I read with interest your recent article concerning Ducks Unlimited.
A few years ago, I eagerly stood in line to buy raffle tickets at one of their booths at a trade show. Happy to support the ducks, I inquired as to the prize they were offering. A 12 gauge pump shotgun!
I always thought I was helping the ducks…
Regards,
Eric Fryer
Agassiz