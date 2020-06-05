LETTER: A 12-year-old’s poetic tribute to George Floyd

Keena wrote this poem as part of a Grade 7 project

Dear Editor,

I was hoping to share my 12-year-old daughter’s poem submission she did for her Grade 7 class project at Laity View Elementary.

It touched me beyond words.

Deborah Jopling, Maple Ridge

SADNESS

(in memory of George Floyd)

Sadness is black like the deepest part of the ocean

It tastes like a river of salty tears

It smells like the sticky muck under your shoes

It sounds like calling for your Mum and she is not there

It looks like tears falling down your cheek

It feels like not being able to breathe

by Makenna Scout Davies

