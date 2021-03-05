LETTER – $73 million to divert a sewage pipe is not the best use of that money

Dear editor,

$73 Million is an awful lot of money to spend just to divert a sewage pipe.

A much more imaginative use of that money could resolve a number of issues in one go.

These issues are:

• Sewage treatment is required in Union Bay.

• No. 1 pump station needs to be upgraded to keep up with increased demand.

• No. 2 pump station needs to be upgraded.

• The current Sewage Treatment Plant needs to be upgraded.

• The sewage pipe along Comox Road needs to be removed.

How about this idea:

• Build a new sewage treatment plant in Union Bay.

• Divert the sewage from West Courtenay to this new plant.

• Divert the sewage from East Courtenay directly to the sewage treatment plant instead of all the way around through Comox.

These changes would eliminate the need to do all the above upgrades. The money that would have been required could be allocated to fund this proposal. And everybody in the Comox Valley benefits.

Erik Eriksson,

Courtenay

Comox Valley Record