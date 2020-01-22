LETTER: 5G technology comes with risks

The wireless telecom industry is aggressively working to beam hazardous radiation into our homes

Dear Editor:

Beware of 5G!

5G, or fifth generation wireless technology, is to provide faster and higher capacity transmissions to carry the massive amount of data that industry projects will be generated from the Internet of Things, smart cities, driverless cars, video streaming, augmented reality and more.

The plan for 5G is to include the higher millimetre wave frequencies never before used for Internet and telecommunications technology.

These waves do not travel well through buildings and obstacles like trees, so 5G would require hundreds of thousands of new so-called small cells.

The wireless telecom industry is aggressively seeking to outfit lampposts and utility poles around the country with microwave antennas beaming hazardous radiation next to and into our homes 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

5G cell tower antennas will be supplemented by and integrated with thousands of new space satellites to ensure that every inch of the planet is sufficiently irradiated to support ubiquitous high speed wireless capability.

In light of the ever growing independent science showing adverse health effects from microwave radiation, the densification of our communities with 5G infrastructure, complemented by the saturation of our skies with satellites, may prove to be a very ill-conceived idea.

Internet of Things is a vision of connecting every “thing” possible to the Internet – all machines, appliances, objects, devices, animals and even our brains.

IoT will also include artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, robots, microchipped humans.

IoT sensors and surveillance cameras will pepper our communities as well. New IoT cyber physical systems will render all objects “smart” – i.e. connected to the cloud – thus enabling pervasive machine-to-machine communications and massive data collection and leaving us open to devastating cyber attacks.

Although government and industry promote the IoT as the panacea for all ills, IoT “things” will increase our exposure to pulsed microwave radiation – known to adversely impact both humans and wildlife.

You may decide the hoped for and hyped about benefits of 5G and the IoT do not outweigh the serious harms and you may choose to not buy into 5G/IoT.

A list of communities and councils have started to ban 5G: http://emrabc.ca/?page_id=16320

Hans Karow, Coalition to Reduce Electropollution

Penticton

