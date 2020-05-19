LETTER: 32-plane flyby was truly inspiring

Dear Editor,
I got the chance to witness the Operation Backup Inspiration flight [on Monday].
It was, as the title suggests, very inspiring.
Of the 35 pilots that signed up, I counted 32 aircraft that showed up.
I’d like to share a few photos I took from CYXX, Abbotsford International Airport of the departure of all 32 aircraft.
Be well,
Gabriel Shepherd, Maple Ridge
