I definitely do not think the new Library should be built on the same site.

The library was a cozy ‘hole in the wall spot’ that I loved 55 years ago but it definitely does not cut the mustard for today, as Libraries go.

A new spectacular location needs to be found. Libraries of today’s standard have views of courtyards and& gardens with seating and walls of glass providing natural light — much like our Museum and Maritime Centre. Coffee shops seem to be common additions to new libraries of today as well.

My suggestion for a spectacular Library is the Target building (or portion of) with the south facing wall constructed of glass, facing the three acres of still undeveloped property, shared Native and city land.

OR a new Library built highway-side of this shared land (and the Target building become senior condominiums?).

Let’s make the new Library spectacular (as most of our new or renovated buildings are today in Campbell River). We have waited a long time to be discovered here in the north, let’s continue to be selective and creative about what we build.

Mary Teer

Campbell River Mirror