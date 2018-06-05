Let’s demand protection from radiation

Thank you to DR. Stephen Faulkner, and Robert Barron. Thank you to all the people here in the Cowichan Valley and on Vancouver Island for your support and awareness around the issue of wireless.

Wireless technology is everywhere, schools, hospitals, restaurants, libraries and even our parks. While most people welcome this technology and consider its wide use benign, there are a growing number of individuals who are troubled by its proliferation. Hundreds of studies have concluded that wireless radiation is harmful, causing cancer, decreased sperm quantity and quality and altered DNA. Dr. Mercola is one such individual, who has studied the effects of wireless radiation and has concluded that, radio frequency – electric magnetic field exposer should be a Group 1 carcinogen according to IARC criteria.

Even if we don’t own a cell phone and have wired internet, we are swimming in this radiation. We should not be exposed to this radiation while shopping for our groceries, or out for coffee, and we especially should not be exposed at the hospital where people are trying to get well. The worst is having this in schools. Children are the most vulnerable to the affects of this technology. The brain and skull of children absorb up to ten times more wireless radiation than an adult. Even very low doses of wireless radiation affect brain metabolism and electrical activity.

We all have the right to live our lives and not be harmed. This basic right is being taken away from us. We have no say in when and where cell phone towers are built, how many can be built in a signal location, and how powerful they are aloud to be. Furthermore, 5G microcell transmitters are now being installed without any public consultation.

Wired options have been proven to be safer for our heath and wellbeing, there is no need to have Wi-Fi in these places. France was one of the first adopters of wireless technology, and on January 29, 2015 the French National Assembly passed a new law to reduce exposure to wireless radiation by banning Wi-Fi in nursery schools, minimizing Wi-Fi in schools, informing the public, allowing access of information to wireless radiation amounts, and continued evaluation of the health effects.

Physicians for Safe Technology announced in 2017 that, “It appears that we are at the same point of emerging science similar to early recognition of heath impacts associated with tobacco asbestos, coal dust and lead. It’s analogous to tobacco in the 1950,s when enough scientific studies had accrued to confirm a link between smoking and lung cancer. Of course, through political lobbying and commercial propaganda, the tobacco corporations managed to hold off the cancer warnings on their products for another three decades.

Whether you believe the doctors or scientists who are and have been warning us about this for decades, you owe it to yourselves to look in to this matter with an open mind. There is something called the precautionary principle, which we should be adhering to. The principle implies that there is a social responsibility to protect the public from exposure to harm, when scientific investigation has found a plausible risk. Scientific investigation has found plausible risk, now lets demand protection.

If you would like to learn more please visit: http://c4st.org

Cowichan Citizens for Safe Technology

Lucus Morgan

Maple Bay