LETER: Trump stands alone in his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Dear editor,

Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is indeed historic, as no other country in the world recognizes it; and the vast majority of nations, and the UN, condemn this act of recognition.

It is good we have free press where the opinions and beliefs of all sorts of groups may be expressed. Our world views are broadened. It was interesting to read the letter by the self-professed “Christian Zionist”, Alan Turner (Google him, Alan Turner, Courtenay). It was also thought-provoking to research what “Christian Zionism” is, who they are, and how their religious beliefs influence-determine political policy (see Pastor John Hagee, Stephen Sizer.) Simply put their interpretation of biblical scripture regarding Israel is: all Jews should return to Israel, Armageddon happens, Jews die, Christ appears. “Christian Zionism” has been referred to as “provocative, fundamentalist and apocalyptic” (Sizer).

Its fundamentalist influences have been viewed as adversely affecting justice and peace in the Middle East. The Palestinian people are not recognized as rightful occupants of a Palestinian homeland, and there is no consideration of a two-state solution to peace. Illegal occupation of the West Bank, and construction of settlements are supported.

Trump has recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in order to garner the support of these American fundamentalists, of which there are millions. One hopes Canada’s foreign policy regarding Israel and Palestine is in support of the people of the Middle East, and is a balanced one that recognizes peace as its primary purpose. Alan Turner circumspectly ends his letter “I believe this news today is simply embryonic for what is to come.” Let us hope for peace, not Armageddon.

Georgina Price

Black Creek

