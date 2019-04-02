Let us join the 21st Century — phase industrial development out of bay

What a shame it has come to this! Residents pitted against workers to decide the future of industrial expansion in Cowichan Bay. One need only look at inland harbours and waterways the world over to see how community planners have steadily phased out industrial activity in favour of the vastly more profitable residential/commercial developments.

Right here in B.C. we have seen this evolution in progress in Steveston, False Creek, Coal Harbour, Nanaimo, Victoria Harbour, to name a few. This does NOT mean the eradication of industrial jobs, but rather the relocation of them in favour of creating even more jobs and revenue from property and business expansion along with the much needed makeover of the existing village. The current location of the manufacturing facility, well up the jetty nestling directly into the heart of the bay, is an archaic affront, an insulting blight on the serene beauty of an otherwise majestic seascape. It can effectively work inland as Surespan has proven. So? What’s the answer?

We need one of two things: one — a more visionary, creative, sophisticated CVRD planning board that can wrap their heads around the prodigious potential of exploiting the village to incorporate residential and commercial opportunities. (i.e. bigger, better promenades, restaurants, bistros, shops, food, produce, pubs etc.), or two — if the CVRD does not have the wherewithal or skillset to approach this inevitable challenge, they must go to the people and let us vote on such matters (i.e. referendum) so the majority can overrule a self interested minority. It’s time to choose: do we want to be the Flinstones or the Jetsons?

N. Waring

Cowichan Bay