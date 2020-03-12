Let politicians know we want them to pull together

Needless to say these are challenging, and for many, stressful and frightening times. Given all the troubling news regarding; COVID-19, economic instability, the “world disorder”. At times we feel powerless, helpless to do anything, which of course adds an increasingly bleak outlook. So, what can we do at times like these? Here is a suggestion. Maybe it will make you feel better, maybe not. You may feel like; “Well, at least I did something”.

This morning, on the radio I heard an interview with a doctor who is working tirelessly as part of large team of medical professionals to attempt to mitigate and address this health crisis. A statement he made stood out: “The politicians, and leaders of all parties in Canada need to take this opportunity to truly work together. They need to avoid, and stop politicizing this crisis and put our country first. This is the time to do it, if there ever was one”.

With that in mind I decided, something I can do, needed to do, was take a few minutes and send a very brief email to the leaders of all our federal parties. To ask them to please work together and not make this crisis a political issue, to please place whatever political agendas they have on the bottom of their list. Further, this crisis is bigger than any party. This is the time to put the country first, we have no choice. Below are the email address for the federal party leaders: Justin.Trudeau@parl.gc.ca; Andrew.Sheer@parl.gc.ca; Jagmeet@ndp.ca; Elizabeth.May@parl.gc.ca

You can also email by using the party website contact form that will come up when you google each party.

Please also consider contacting the provincial leaders as well.

Steve Frankel

Ladysmith

Cowichan Valley Citizen