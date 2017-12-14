Letter to the Editor;

In response to the letter from Mr. Choquette in the November 30, 2017, paper. I also am a retired member of the RCN/CAF with 26 years of Service and a member of the Legion for over 40 years. There have been many changes to the activities within the Legion. A number of remaining Legions are striving to stay active. There are fewer veterans remaining from the big wars and we certainly welcome the younger remaining veterans. Creston Branch 29 has over 200 paid members with a handful of volunteers over seventy and dedicated to keep this Legion viable and if it were not for these few, sadly I would say our doors would close. We desperately NEED new, younger and energetic members to step forward and volunteer in any way that would benefit the Legion.

All businesses that support the Legion lay wreaths with respect to those that have fallen in all Wars. Family members purchase or make wreaths for fallen or surviving relatives. The Memorial service preceding the ceremony outside acknowledges all fallen veterans by the reading of the Honor Roll from the Creston area. Regarding the two minute silence, the volunteers responsible were new to the service and the Executive has taken steps to rectify this issue.

Mr. Choquette, as a former member of the CAF are you a member of a Legion? If not, why not. If you are, we welcome you to volunteer as we could use your expertise.

Signed,

TABiccum, RCN/CAF Ret’ d

Terry Biccum, Creston