Legion thanks foundations for COVID-19 grant

Editor:

The executive and members of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 94 would like to thank the Quesnel Community Foundation and the Vancouver Foundation for the assistance they provided us this fall in the form of a $3,000 COVID-19 relief grant.

These funds were desperately needed to pay for our fire insurance premiums for the months of September, October and November 2020, and we are grateful for the timely support.

Darcey Horn, treasurer

Royal Canadian Legion Cariboo Branch 94

