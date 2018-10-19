Legion poppy fund helps veterans

It's that time of year again. Time to look at Canadian history. Time to recognize the gift of freedom given to us by those who gave service to their country, and especially to those who gave "all of their tomorrows so we could have today."

For those who served and survived, having witnessed the horrors of war, many returned with physical and mental scars. They have earned our respect and deserve our support in creating a life of dignity.

It’s poppy time.

Poppy funds are not legion funds. They are public funds entrusted to the legion, and dispensed under strict rules. They can be used for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, long-term care facilities, education, service dogs – any program that assist veterans.

Our education team also engages with school teachers to promote participation in the annual poster and literary contests to ensure that the act of remembrance will continue forever.

The legion members who execute these plans for the poppy campaign and Remembrance Day are volunteers. It’s a duty of love and respect.

We campaign on the street from the last Friday in October until Nov. 11, but we do accept donations year-round.

And for any donation of $20 or more, we can issue a tax receipt.

Our representatives will visit businesses soon in Sooke, and sending letters to companies and organizations that need to seek authorization. These volunteers will be seeking support for your donations. When these letters arrive, and when you see the “taggers” on the street, please be generous.

Many veterans are aging; the need is great, and the cause is patriotic.

On behalf of the Royal Canadian No. 54 Sooke, I thank you for your past support, and ask for it again.

Tom Lott

Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 54)

Poppy Committee