Leaving soil in Shawnigan right decision

I was pleased to see that the NDP, after multiple environmental reviews conducted by, you know, scientists, has decided not to waste a minimum $11 million taxpayer dollars to needlessly remove the famous Shawnigan soil.

The Green party manipulated voters with baseless innuendo and won their precious seat. That’s obviously what this was about. It allowed the Greens to force John Horgan to launch his infantile lawsuit opposing the national interest which of course failed. Not before furthering division between B.C.ers and other Canadians though. This is over, mercifully. Sonja won’t get the dirt moved, OK? I beg the Citizen to not subject the rest of us to another unbearable decade of listening to self righteous whinging about this non issue.

I’ll be curious to see how many residents sell their homes and flee the area due to the unsafe drinking water. I have a prediction. The number is zero.

John Brackenbury

Courtenay