Leave electoral system alone

Editor,

I understand there will be a referendum on the voting system that has been serving Canada since it began.

In my opinion the only reason that the NDP and the Green parties want to change it is because it is in their favor, what a bunch of BS. You don’t see the Liberals or any other party in favor of this.

If it does change to the new system it will be the last time I vote in any B.C. election and I have voted in every election since I was 18. Just leave it alone as first past the post.

Ray Maze

Smithers