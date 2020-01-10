It seems so obvious to me that decades and even centuries start at the number 1, not 0.

Learn what decade it is, please

Now that we have just begun the year 2020, I am surprised that more than a few people, including some news broadcasters, believe we have entered a new decade. It seems so obvious to me that decades and even centuries start at the number 1, not 0.

Following this reasoning through logically, the final, or 10th year in a decade had to end in a 0 not a 9. It should be quite evident that we are now in the final or 10th year of the second decade of this century, and not in the first year of the third decade.

Arthus C. Clark, author of the book 2001: A Space Odyssey, was quite right in choosing 2001 as the first year of the new millenium as he intended, and not the year 2000, which was the last year of the 20th century.

I don’t understand why so many people have a problem with the simple concept that decades start and end with multiples of 1 and 10 respectively, and not 0 and 9.

K. Beaumont

Duncan