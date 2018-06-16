Leadership

This week colleagues and I participated in the Amazing Race organized by the 100 Mile Lions Club. If you really want to get to know the people in your office, I would highly recommend it. Although, I would question whether really getting to know the people in your office is the right decision.

One colleague, told another team something along the lines of “cute outfits, we’re still going to smoke you.” Not long after the words “you guys can have fun, we’re here to win,” were flying around.

After some German puzzling efficiency, we started sorting through shoes to find our own. Talk quickly devolved into perhaps taking a few extra shoes for the road; although in the spirit of fair play, the team ultimately decided against it.

Our brief moment of moral clarity did not benefit subsequent teams as some players ended up with the wrong shoes nonetheless.

With adrenaline rushing through our veins, there was talk of the posted speed limits being in miles per hour.

The verbal whippeage of our self-designated leader guided us to checkpoints ahead of some Lions volunteers at times (I may be hiding under my desk as I type up this week’s column).

Meanwhile, another team member appeared to be under the impression nighttime was fast approaching, attempting to prevent the appearance of a moon.

As we searched through Birch Avenue even the local kids got involved as they started chanting, “Run Forest, run!”

I can only imagine what the new reporter in our car was thinking, having been in 100 Mile House for a grand total of about a week.

Before long the community at large was exposed to our leader, barging into bussinesses to sell flowers.

Furthermore, as we raced from target to target, our driver’s parking skill deteriorated rapidly, lines or no lines.

The whole event was quite a blast and I commend the Lions on a fantastic job, but it might be a while before I speak up again in the office.

