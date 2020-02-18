There is a crisis in Canada and it's not about the climate. It's a crisis of leadership!

Leaders must put an end to protests

There is a crisis in Canada and it’s not about the climate. It’s a crisis of leadership! Where is our leader?

He’s either in Africa or the Middle East shaking hands with despots and human rights abusers. Then it’s off to the Caribbean trying to get a seat on the Security Council. Who the hell cares if Canada has a seat on the Security Council? Not the farmers whose crops are waiting for delivery! Not the commuters wanting to get to work in Montreal, Quebec, Toronto or Vancouver! Not the MLA’s trying to get into the B.C. Legislature! Not the passengers with pre-booked plans to various points all over Canada! Not the loggers and oil workers in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan wanting to get the fruits of their labour to market!

The Liberal spokespersons are at the microphones singing the praises of Canada as a country of “Rule of Law”, and yet, the activists can thumb their noses at the law with impunity and bring the economy to its knees, while waiting for “dialogue” from the governments.

The time for dialogue is long past. The injunctions have been issued. The laws are being broken. Where are our leaders?

Michael Smith

Chemainus

Cowichan Valley Citizen