Lead the West out of Canada, but to where?

And now it’s “Wexit?”

I was just talking to my daughter Erica who phoned me recently from Edmonton. She’s horribly depressed these days. Although Edmonton-Strathcona was the only district to vote non-Conservative — an NDP surprisingly? The rest of the province is Blues and has the “blues” in a big way.

It’s hard to say just how well this is known, but Edmonton is considered to be one of the most progressive cities in North America. I personally have had two daughters living in Edmonton — one has about a month ago moved to Berlin, Germany to pursue teaching a course in physiotherapy. The other is still there working for the City of Edmonton as she has done since she finished Queen’s University.

What my daughter was so depressed about was after Jason Kenney’s slash and burn, big tax breaks for the needy rich — big austerity for everyone else — budget, all the projects that she has taken a role in creating that would keep Edmonton in the forefront of progress and enlightenment have been canceled.

In Alberta unfortunately, though Edmonton is the capital, it’s that gang of alt-rights and Petro thugs from Calgary that call the shots in the province.

This bunch that as Andrew Nikiforuk pointed out, totally mismanaged their oil resources especially the Athabasca Tar Sand — one per cent royalty until you make money indeed.

And of course, these oil-soaked rednecks blame everyone except themselves for this sorry state of affairs. To make things worse, this alt-right now wants to lead “The West” out of Canada, to what?

I suggested to my daughter that it was time for the good people of Edmonton and district begin their own separation movement. After all, why should that bright shining start Edmonton and district be overwhelmed by a pile of Petro thug stupidity? The “west” indeed.

Dennis Peacock,

Clearwater, B.C.

