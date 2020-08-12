Lapse in Trump avoidance causes upset stomach

Brenda bends her TV news policy and ends up with a case of Trumpitis

I have stuck to my guns making an effort to not watch too much news laced with the ugliness of Trump.

I have watched Knowledge and PBS for most of the weekend. I also listen to CBC radio. Come Monday, I can look at the world news just to see how things are going. There he was. Donald Trump giving an interview.

I had my coffee and breakfast in hand and started to watch with little interest. “It is what it is.”

That is what the man said when asked about the 1,000 or so people who die every day from the COVID virus in the USA. It is what it is? Not a hint of empathy.

Before I could erase the image of Trump he was asked about John Lewis, the civil rights icon, who passed on not too long ago.

He could not say one kind word about the man. He was just plain angry because Lewis had not attended his inauguration. Sounds just a little juvenile to me.

That was it. Done! No more Trump for a few days. I actually had an upset stomach from this encounter.

What to do? Walk in peace and collect my thoughts. Maybe a bit of yogurt would settle my anxiety. Perfect. Plain yogurt with frozen fruit mixed in. Very tasty.

If you want to settle your tummy try yogurt.

Lots of benefits for us. Best to use the plain kind since the ones with business already added will no doubt have lots of sugar as well. Yogurt has calcium and protein as well as the B vitamins.

It can be said that eating yogurt can assist our immune system. It might even benefit our heart health.

You can buy plain Greek yogurt. It is a bit thicker and has more protein and other benefits.

Add some sweetener if you wish. Add some granola or nuts etc.. Just sit back, relax and avoid negative seepage into our brains from politics or whatever upsets you. Be well, eat well, and remember “it is what it is.”

As you see my thoughts are a bit mixed up this week. What can I say? “It is what it is.” Call me at 250-846-5095. Email a note to mallory@bulkley.net.

