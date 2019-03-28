I am directing this to you dog owners who do NOT feel it is your duty to pick up your dog's waste!

Ladysmith has big ‘poop mine field’ problem

A plea to dog owners!

We moved to Ladysmith six months ago to this wonderful town, from Thetis Island. Our family, like the vast majority of residents here, feel deeply fortunate to live in such a beautiful spot in the world and this great community.

The vast majority of us are, or, try to be responsible, caring citizens. It is so VERY unfortunate, and disturbing to realize that a small number of our residents, do not feel any obligation, respect, or responsibility to the well being of this wonderful town. I am directing this letter to you dog owners who do NOT feel it is your duty (no pun intended), to pick up your dog’s waste! There are too many dog owners out there who just do not seem to care that their actions, or lack thereof, have an impact on the rest of us. They are not concerned that they leave behind (no pun intended, again), their dog’s poop. They do not care that it is not only unsightly, creates challenges for walking, BUTT (pun intended) is a real health hazard as well!

It is truly amazing and quite bewildering, that people, residents of Ladysmith, can just leave their dogs’ waste for others to step on. This problem is especially evident in the areas of Transfer Beach, specifically in the off leash area around Skag Point. I guess some of you folks decided that, “Hey, well there’s lots of snow, don’t have to pick up my dog’s crap now!”

Did you forget that snow melts? It is a scientific fact that snow eventually does, BUTT dog poop does NOT melt! Really, snow or no snow, who does this? What are they thinking? Maybe ANY excuse for some is all they need to justify irresponsible, disrespectful, inconsiderate behavior. I bet even their dogs are embarrassed! In any event your actions have created, a “poop mine field” (PMF), for the rest of the community and residents who walks in these areas as well.

Here is a real “classic”: there are even some folks out there who pick their dog’s poop up and than just drop the poop bag (PB) on the street. Yes, even on the sidewalks and streets this (human) behavior is quite evident. Now, where does that thinking come from? Now that is something that your dog would REALLY be ashamed of, on your behalf!

We lived in Victoria for many years before moving to Thetis. We have never seen the amount of dog waste left on the ground in either place we lived. The dog “crap” issue is way worse here and that’s no “crap”.

So, in summary, this rant is addressed to ALL you, (IDOs), Irresponsible Dog Owners. And while we are on the topic of waste; how about those of you that drop your litter and garage on streets, in parks and trails. Think about where you live, how incredibly fortunate we ALL are to live here and show some love for your community. Please have respect for your community, your neighbors AND yourself!

By the way, we are dog owners and lovers as well!

Steve Frankel

Ladysmith