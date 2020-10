It is intriguing to see the direction our province's politics is going in

Lack of Conservative candidates encouraging

After watching the election results tonight, I find it extremely heartening that B.C. has basically extirpated Conservative candidates from our government. It is intriguing to see the direction our province’s politics is going in, and how it will continue to advance.

Piper Cote

Cowichan Bay

Cowichan Valley Citizen