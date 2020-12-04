Lack of cabinet position unfair to Routley

NDP MLA Doug Routley gets a raw deal. Why? Doug Routley has been an MLA since 2005. He and John Horgan both became MLAs in 2005. Fifteen years as an MLA and is not given a cabinet position. Not even the smaller position of a parliamentary secretary. Doug continues on as a government back bencher.

Newly elected first time MLAs in the October, 2020, provincial election Jennifer Whiteside, Josie Osborne, Murray Rankin, and Nathan Cullen have all been awarded cabinet positions.

Nathan Cullen recently retired from federal politics with a life time pension of $4.1 million. Now as a provincial cabinet minister he will be paid a yearly taxpayer funded salary of $111,024.19 for MLA and another $55,512.10 per year for a cabinet position for a total salary of $166,536.29 per year. Totally unfair in regards to Doug Routley.

Former long time Nanaimo NDP MLA Leonard Krog also got the raw deal after the 2017 provincial election. Also did not receive a cabinet job, or parliamentary secretary position. Resigned his MLA seat and ran as a candidate for mayor of Nanaimo, which he won. Politics is very unfair even when sitting as a government MLA.

Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen