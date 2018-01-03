Liberal candidate Greg Kyllo talks to voters at the all candidates forum at the Enderby Seniors Complex Tuesday. (Jackie Pearase photo)

Kyllo’s comments

LETTER: Greg Kyllo's comments about NDP in tune with all present governments

I read with some interest your copy of the Sunday, Dec. 3, version of The Morning Star. I read, on page 15, that Greg Kyllo had twice, in a video, referred to the current NDP government as illegitimate. Rich Coleman, (bless his heart) even re-tweeted the video.

I, as a taxpayer, consider all present governments of Canada to be illegitimate as they do not pay any attention to provable facts! Enforcement of existing law seems a huge joke! Even the current NDP government and their partner, the Green Party, are suspect. Contact me for complete details!

Edward Ziola

Armstrong

Previous story
Mayor reflects on 2017

Just Posted

Column: After four years, Skaha Lake Park issue has an ending

 

WEB POLL: What are you most looking forward to in 2018?

  • 10 hours ago

 

Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

  • 10 hours ago

 

Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read