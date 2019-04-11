Kudos to Vernon city staff

The City of Abbotsford recently installed this sign to dissuade truck drivers from parking their rigs in the middle of Clearbrook Road. Kelvin Gawley/Abbotsford News

Too often we hear negative comments about our City Works Department so I thought that I would take to the time to commend them for a quick response to a worsening traffic issue on 14th Avenue by the Vernon Health Unit.

With overflow traffic parking on both sides of the road, it was becoming a real problem.

Now that Hillview Golf is open has compounded the situation. I wrote to the Works Department to try and do something to alleviate the traffic situation and they have installed NO PARKING signs all along the north side of the road!

I am not naïve enough to believe that my letter was the sole reason for this to be accomplished but I certainly want to give the them full marks for getting this issue taken care of. Well done.

Paul Foulkes

