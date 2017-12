Letter to the Editor from Fred Antifaev of Fruitvale

A big thank to the United Steelworkers Local 480 for the Extended Care Christmas Dinner.

I enjoyed it very much. No doubt it was especially enjoyed by those who are not able to get out very much.

This maybe their highlight of the season.

Thanks again for your good work.

Fred Antifaev

Fruitvale