Kudos to graduate and his parents

Congratulations to David Joseph Lewin Freeman. I must comment on the outstanding graduation announcement that appeared in the July 5 Cowichan Valley Citizen newspaper.

These parents are to be congratulated, along with their sone, for reaching such a high standard of education. It truly brought tears to my eyes.

It really does take a village to raise a child, but it also takes a leader to start the race.

I truly enjoy reading your newspaper. I’m fairly new to this beautiful community of Cobble Hill.

Toni Mather

Cobble Hill