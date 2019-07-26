Kudos to graduate and his parents

It really does take a village to raise a child, but it also takes a leader to start the race.

Kudos to graduate and his parents

Congratulations to David Joseph Lewin Freeman. I must comment on the outstanding graduation announcement that appeared in the July 5 Cowichan Valley Citizen newspaper.

These parents are to be congratulated, along with their sone, for reaching such a high standard of education. It truly brought tears to my eyes.

It really does take a village to raise a child, but it also takes a leader to start the race.

I truly enjoy reading your newspaper. I’m fairly new to this beautiful community of Cobble Hill.

Toni Mather

Cobble Hill

Previous story
Quesnel’s volunteers deserve so much praise
Next story
Painful Truth: Boom and bust for towns welcoming B.C. seniors

Just Posted

Most Read