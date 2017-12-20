Kudos on corporate donation ban bid started in Oak Bay

Send your letters to editor@oakbaynews.com

Re: Oak Bay councillor leads the Grumpy Taxpayer$ sweet awards this holiday season (oakbaynews.com)

Thank you for your article regarding Coun. Kevin Murdoch’s initiative to take big money out of municipal

politics. This will create a level playing field and hopefully attract candidates with vision and drive who might not of considered running for lack of finances. With the election a year away this is timely as we must elect members to council in step with the resident’s vision for Oak Bay not just the development community.

Rachel McDonnell

Oak Bay

Previous story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Community thanked after fire
Next story
B.C. VIEWS: John Horgan on election reform

Just Posted

Vernon retailer claims national honour

  • 24 hours ago

 

UPDATE: Second homeless shelter reopening downtown Maple Ridge

 

Christmas hits high note with the Ladies of the Company B

  • 24 hours ago

 

Possible attempted child luring incident sets residents on edge in Princeton

  • 24 hours ago

 

Most Read