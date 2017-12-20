Kudos on corporate donation ban bid started in Oak Bay

Re: Oak Bay councillor leads the Grumpy Taxpayer$ sweet awards this holiday season (oakbaynews.com)

Thank you for your article regarding Coun. Kevin Murdoch’s initiative to take big money out of municipal

politics. This will create a level playing field and hopefully attract candidates with vision and drive who might not of considered running for lack of finances. With the election a year away this is timely as we must elect members to council in step with the resident’s vision for Oak Bay not just the development community.

Rachel McDonnell

Oak Bay