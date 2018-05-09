Kinder Morgan pipeline risky

Albertans may not even realize they, too, will pay the price

As I see it, the Kinder Morgan pipeline is an exercise in short-term gain with the very real possibility that a long-term catastrophe may occur that would adversely affect indigenous peoples, commercial fishing of all forms, tourism, and recreation. for a long time.

Paradoxically The Albertan population, who are making the most noise about this issue, are likely to be impacted as they use British Columbia as an ocean playground.

It is all about greed. We would be far better served if the investment into a pipeline that would have short term benefits were used to fund renewable resources that did not impact our environment so adversely.

The Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project is too risky for the economy, climate, coast and progress on Indigenous reconciliation.

John Rodgers

Mlll Bay