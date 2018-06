To complete the pipeline expansion project will cost everyone some $500 each

Kinder Morgan laughing all the way to the bank

To pay off Kinder Morgan investors, laughing their way to the bank, will cost every man, woman and child in Canada $130 each.

To complete the pipeline expansion project will cost everyone some $500 each and will result in the dumping of millions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year.

This is Justin’s idea of a climate action plan. “Canada is back!” as he said at the Paris Conference.

Delmere Kitt

Duncan