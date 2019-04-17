Keeping chickens, legal webinar, art and personal growth

Haven’t stopped walking, still heading south. I will give you a full update next week.

Something I read: “Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness.” Lucius Annaeus Seneca.

A book for those who may have chickens or thinking about getting chickens: A Kid’s Guide to Keeping Chickens covers everything children and parents need to know about what it takes to keep chickens as pets. How to house them, what to feed them. Activities such as speaking chicken, making a chicken fort in the backyard, plus 10 egg recipes. Might teach youngsters responsibility and valuable lessons, a perfect book for anyone who has chickens or just wants to know more about what it takes to have them.

Wednesday, April 17, 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. – a free webinar for lawyers and non-lawyers looking to get a basic understanding of the law of injunctions and contempt of court proceedings. This will be at the Courthouse Library, across from the public washrooms. Mabel Forsythe, Wing-Chief of the Gitdumden Clan will attend and there will be an unveiling of her symbolic button blanket as part of the Indigenous Art Collection across BC. More details: www.courthouselibrary.ca.

A new Exhibition at the Gallery: Mark Thibeault: “A Line Connected.” Mark Thibeault is a Telkwa artist, musician and luthier. This exhibition has more than 20 mixed pieces which showcase his recent expressive drawings and paintings on wood and canvas. Joining him is newcomer to the valley Chelle Willman with 10 large-scale paintings hanging in the mini gallery, produced from discarded paint and wood from our local landfill. Her show “Robots are People Too” highlights a unique take on materials and approach to painting. This exhibition will run until May 11, gallery hours Tuesday-Friday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 12-4 p.m. Show sponsored by Smokescreen Graphics.

Personal growth: enhancing your quality of life, know yourself more deeply, improve your awareness of your place in the world. Some habits to try: nourish yourself, do things that will allow you to feel nurtured and whole: keep a journal, socialize for example. Second habit: savour the little things throughout the day. Enjoy, say, a cup of coffee or tea or just have complete silence for a time, just sit. Third habit: get creative, try a new recipe, dance to a favourite piece of music. Fourth habit: cleanse yourself. When both your inner world and your outer world feels clean, you will feel like you have more room to grow.

At the Legion: they will be open on Good Friday, April 19. April 27, Saturday: Fish and chips dinner, served between 6 and 7 p.m. Coming up May 18: Voices of Legends/Garth Brooks Tribute. Tickets $20, available at Heatherington and Hooper, show starts 7:30 p.m. There will be two sets, followed by requests and dancing.

Closing with: fantod – (plural fantods) – a state of irritability and tension. Fidgets. An emotional outburst.