If we conserve, we might just be able to see the ultimate light show, the night sky full of stars

Keep the vehicles parked

Media — newspapers, radio, TV — have all reported, worldwide, how much cleaner, better the environment has been since “all stay home”.

I think it is a big mistake that we are heading back into our vehicles for birthday parades, and more, with every little town and big city participating at 7 p.m., having fire trucks, ambulance, police and others driving through town and suburbs. Any gains the environment has gained has now been for naught. We won’t love you any less if the vehicles stay parked. Vehicles won’t wear out through additional mileage, maintenance and fuel consumption. The environment will love all of us more.

In addition, every continent can be seen from space due to light pollution. We don’t need every light in the house on, plus additional decorative lighting. At some point in time we’ll all have to pay the Hydro bill (regular and Site C and more).

If we conserve, we might just be able to see the ultimate light show, the night sky full of stars, better viewing of super moons and more.

Keep it simple. Many feel inclined to bang pots and pans, sing, play musical instruments in acknowledgement. Simple and clean.

Karen A. Chaster

North Cowichan

Cowichan Valley Citizen