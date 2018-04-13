Keep Cowichan Bay village old-fashioned

Another Cowichan Bay study, this one called a charrette — mostly nonsense.

All we require is a clean road — gravel, stones to be removed, some curbing and paved nicely, to be tidied up.

A washroom toilet block for visitors and locals alike in the centre of the village, the road opposite the stilt homes to have the barrier gone and blocks or pilings to hold the bank back due to its sand content as far as practical.

Parking fro the bay to be increased at the launching ramp — just extend it out, forget the eel grass excuse, people come first in this case.

Lastly, all the businesses are small, day-to-day customers, they don’t need grandiose plans from the CVRD to appeal to others. Keep Cowichan Bay village old-fashioned like it is, many that live there like it that way.

Brian Salmon

Cowichan Bay