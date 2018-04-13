Keep Cowichan Bay village old-fashioned

Another Cowichan Bay study, this one called a charrette - mostly nonsense.

Keep Cowichan Bay village old-fashioned

Another Cowichan Bay study, this one called a charrette — mostly nonsense.

All we require is a clean road — gravel, stones to be removed, some curbing and paved nicely, to be tidied up.

A washroom toilet block for visitors and locals alike in the centre of the village, the road opposite the stilt homes to have the barrier gone and blocks or pilings to hold the bank back due to its sand content as far as practical.

Parking fro the bay to be increased at the launching ramp — just extend it out, forget the eel grass excuse, people come first in this case.

Lastly, all the businesses are small, day-to-day customers, they don’t need grandiose plans from the CVRD to appeal to others. Keep Cowichan Bay village old-fashioned like it is, many that live there like it that way.

Brian Salmon

Cowichan Bay

Previous story
Letter: more concern over Ministry’s Interconnector
Next story
Kin Beach, Senior Care and Hurlburt Park shelter

Just Posted

Keep Cowichan Bay village old-fashioned

  • 21 hours ago

 

Letter: Thanks to hockey moms for Jersey Day

  • 21 hours ago

 

Vernon restaurant owner says offering jobs could mitigate theft

  • 21 hours ago

 

Canim Lake Band elects new chief

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read