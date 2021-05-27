KCR: Volunteering is making a difference

Sharon Shepherd grew up learning about volunteering through her parents, both of whom were active in their community of Revelstoke. “My mom at 88 still participates in a number of organizations,” she explains proudly.

From high school on, Sharon has been actively volunteering in school parent groups, neighborhood associations and sports team management. Her path eventually took her to politics and she was a City Councilor for nine years before serving two terms (six years) as Kelowna’s Mayor. Sharon was manager for her husband Mike’s medical practice for over 40 years and is an Honorary Fellow for Okanagan College.

Her commitment to community and public service continues today as a volunteer with the Poverty and Wellness Strategy for the Central Okanagan Leadership Committee, Sports Hall of Fame, CFUW-Kelowna (Canadian Federation of University Women), East Meets West Board, Wild Things Board, December 6 Vigil and ETSI-BC (Economic Trust of the Southern Interior) as a provincial appointee. “I feel that as a volunteer I can contribute my skills and knowledge and desire to “making a difference”.

“Volunteering is an opportunity to meet new people that have similar interests and passions,” says Sharon, noting that while there aren’t really enough hours in the day to do everything, “the time and effort it takes to make a difference can be as little or as much as one can dedicate. The rewards will be amazing.”

Sharon and Mike celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary this year and love being Nana and Papa to their grandchildren.

Are you looking for a way to make a difference? Our volunteer platform VolunteerConnector, allows you to choose your passion and areas of impact to help you find the right organization to connect with. The Kelowna & District SHARE Society just joined and is offering three great opportunities. Kaitlyn Hilder is the Program Services Coordinator and she sees volunteers as the heart of the team. “Volunteers who join the team get experience in the workplace, along with a reference. They will meet people and help those in need to get involved in the community,” says Kaitlyn. “Many volunteers come in with a goal, like building confidence or learning about customer service. We want to help volunteers meet their goals while helping to SHARE help Kelowna.”

If you are looking for other volunteer opportunities, check out the VolunteerConnector platform through KCR’s website at www.kcr.ca.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources, a multi-service agency offering programs and services to meet community, family and individual needs. KCR is home to the Volunteer Centre of the Central Okanagan. Dorothee has the privilege of working with non-profit agencies and volunteers throughout the region to support the amazing work they do. She loves sharing stories of organizations and people and welcomes your input to tell these stories. Reach her at 250-860-4911 or email dorothee@kcr.ca.

Kelowna Capital News