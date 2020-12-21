Just another conservative hypocrisy

Joe Sawchuk is simply “unbelievable!” After years of howling diatribes about how evil and pernicious Doug Routley and the New Democrats are, the arch conservative wants us to believe that he actually cares whether Mr. Routley is in cabinet or not. This moves beyond an honest opinion into outright spite, and must be called out for the hypocrisy it is. We can only assume that this constant propagandist has stooped to using such a false complaint because the NDP government has done such a good job that he can find nothing valid to kvetch about.

My grandmother used to tell me, “If you can’t say something good, say nothing.” Mr. Sawchuk seems to have that backwards. If he can’t say something bad he makes stuff up.

David Lowther

Mesachie Lake

Cowichan Valley Citizen