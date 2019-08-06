Junkies a cancer on society

Easy solution to cleaning the streets. As both vagrancy and loitering are criminal offences by summary conviction which carries a $5,000 fine or six months in jail, let’s round up and prosecute these people.

Six months would get them off the drugs. If upon release they go back to their lifestyle then their welfare entitlement should be revoked. Shut down the safe injection site which we pay for. Stop giving out naloxone and free needles which are discarded for our kids to play with. Tax dollars wasted again and again on the same individuals.

As for the dealers, let’s go with mandatory 10 year sentence for first offence and no early parole. We are becoming a soup kitchen and are running out of soup. I’m sick of seeing my tax dollars wasted on these people. I know what I’m talking about, [a relative] is a junkie. And yes, they should be left to die. They are a cancer on society.

B. Stepanick

Duncan