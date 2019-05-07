Juan de Fuca Trail closure a big frustration

Re: Juan de Fuca Marine Trail closure leaves Port Renfrew in the cold (Online, May 2)

We’ve been planning for a year to hike the Juan de Fuca Trail through to the West Coast Trail. I was going to pay my online Juan de Fuca camping fee tonight, when I did a news search to see if there were any early-season updates about people already on the trail.

This comes as a shock and enormous disappointment.

My hiking buddy is flying down from Alaska. Now we’re scrambling to salvage plans and travel arrangements already made, money spent, time off allocated, and coordinating with family, etc.

Kevin Turinsky, Bainbridge Island, Wash.

editor@sookenewsmirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter