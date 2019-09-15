Jocelyn’s Jottings: I’m (not) ready for winter

The last weekend in August, then back to school, and now this weather has got me thinking about winter.

I’m not ready. As I have previously said, I am only a beginner when it comes to winter sports.

Where my real love lies is feeling the sunshine on my skin as I float on the lake.

I’m trying to adapt and make a plan so I don’t get the cold weather blues, like I usually do.

First things first, I want to change how I think about the season.

I am excited for winter. There is going to be so many opportunities to try new things and curl up with my puppy and drink hot drinks and experiment with new, cozy recipes and best of all, there will be so much time to make art, because the sunshine won’t be calling.

Have you ever tried talking yourself into being excited about something?

It might not work the first day, but repeat it to yourself every day and you just might change your perspective. We are what we think, right?

But even with an adjusted attitude, there will still be bad days. So, I also need to plan for some self-care. In my case, that involves making plans with friends so I don’t hide in my house as soon as it gets dark (which is as early as 3 p.m. if I remember correctly).

It also means committing to bigger plans, like events and going away for the weekend so I always have something to look forward to.

It means keeping busy, and not just with work but with other projects and organizations. And among all that business, it means taking time for myself, to do what I love — dancing, swimming, reading a book.

So, now I have an attitude change and a plan. But one thing is still missing, an emergency plan.

What do I do if I get in a slump and I can’t get out of my house to do the things I need to do to take care of myself.

What happens if I get caught in the work, eat, sleep, walk my dog cycle?

I have friends I can call who brighten my day in a second. And my parents are also a good resource.

And I know if I need to there are counsellors available in Revelstoke, as well as online and over the phone.

Another important part of taking care of my mental health is keeping my space clean. I don’t realize how much dishes piled by the sink or piles of laundry and yet-to-be-put away suitcases affects my state of well being until I put everything away.

In my case, there is something to be said about cleaning being good for the soul.

Never would have thought I would ever say that!

So are you worried about the winter? What are your plans to stay healthy and happy?

Jocelyn Doll is the editor of the Revelstoke Review.