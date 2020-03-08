Jocelyn’s Jottings: Happy International Women’s Day!

Our Women of Inspiration supplement, which can be found on pages 9-20 of the March 5 Revelstoke Review, is my favourite of our yearly special projects.

Just when I am down and out from a dreary winter, I get to sit down and talk to some of the inspiring women in our community.

Every year I walk away from this project feeling motivated, supported and grateful to live here.

It is hard to put into words how and why someone is inspiring. Though it is sometimes obvious in the inherent resiliency of these women, other times it is a feeling they radiate, or an outlook they have on life that is hard to put into words.

At the end of the day I believe all women are inspiring. Not 100 years ago, women were not allowed to work when they got married.

Thanks to Cathy English and her write up on page 23 for that tidbit, and many others. This town has a history of inspiring women.

From stay-at-home moms, who are super heroes in their own right, to women juggling multiple jobs to stay afloat to retired women who continue to volunteer, everyone has an inspiring story.

This year for, the third annual special feature, we asked the community to submit nominations on women who they think are inspiring, we received more than 40.

Though we picked 12 women to feature, it isn’t meant to be a competition. We chose a variety of women, who hadn’t recently been featured in the newspaper.

All that were nominated were deserving and we thank the community for participating.

We invite you to celebrate International Women’s Day with us on March 8 at Dose. Entry is by donation to the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society.

The official theme for International Women’s Day this year is Each for Equal.

“Individually, we’re all responsible for our own thoughts and actions – all day, every day. We can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements. Collectively, each one of us can help create a gender equal world,” reads the official website for the event.

The theme is drawn from the notion of collective individualism, the idea that we are all parts of a whole and that our individual actions, conversations, behaviours and mindsets can have a larger impact on society.

For more information visit internationalwomensday.com

For those interested in getting involved and making a difference in Revelstoke, the Collective Impact initiative has a lot of these same values, with their end goal being affordability for all.

Find out more at revelstokesocialdevelopment.org/vibrant-revelstoke-affordability-for-all

