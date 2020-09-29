Hope Oct. 24 Jayne Ingram will be our mayor. It's time for a change.

Jayne Ingram best choice for mayor

The majority of voters at the last election in Lake Cowichan removed Mr. Day and Mr. Forrest from our council.

Another election Oct. 24 and they both have put their names in to run for mayor. Why? Is the attraction the $37,000 of taxpayers dollars and benefits? Why are some government employees allowed to pay themselves what they think they are worth? That never happens in the private sector. And seniors can’t raise their pay to cover these costs.

Jack Holliston

Lake Cowichan

