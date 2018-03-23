It’s time to turn in the drug dealers

We know or someone close to us knows where the drugs were bought

RCMP officers and paramedics assist an overdose victim in Penticton. There were 125 overdose deaths in B.C. in January of this year. Penticton Western News file photo

Editor, The Times:

It’s never going to stop.

As I sit here tonight, another call, we lost another one to deadly carfentanyl

I’m not oblivious to the harm drugs can do to a person. I’ve been using since I was 12 and I’m 63.

For many years up to this point there was some honor amongst thieves. Drug dealers sold you drugs, the quality ranged from good to poor but they never altered them with another drug that was going to kill you.

So, coming with the experience that we have, I realize the only way it’s going to change at all is if we start turning in the dealers.

We will never win this war otherwise, no matter how many resources are spent. So, inform on the guy who sold a drug that murdered your friend, relative or acquaintance.

Personally I say yes, call your local RCMP or local drug enforcement detachment and ask to speak to a detective.

I did and while it may have seemed futile, the officer did tell me it all makes a difference. It’s evidence in a crime.

So, will I pick up the phone again this time? Well, I hope I don’t have to let myself think too long on that.

No words. Absolutely gutted.

This is the first time I have ever been so upset as to forward my feelings in a letter to the editor and my experience is minimal. However, one of the pre-requisites is relevance.

In my search for editors I entered Google for overdose deaths in any of our provinces and come up with all the newspapers that ran a story in the last year. Hence, my mailing list started.

Gary Christie

Wetaskiwin, Alberta