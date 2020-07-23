It’s hotter than Hades, and here are your Hugs (and Slugs) …

Hugs: to the person who called out the large grocery chain who have stopped sending weekly flyers. I have no cell phone and find the online flyer hard to read. I am also concerned because another chain has started sending email flyers as well. Fortunately they are still sending them with the paper. The owner of the store probably doesn't read Hugs & Slugs but I'll guess some of the staff do. Please pass along our concerns. For every 1 person who complains, dozens of others are thinking the same thing.

Hugs: to the person who called out the large grocery chain who have stopped sending weekly flyers. I have no cell phone and find the online flyer hard to read. I am also concerned because another chain has started sending email flyers as well. Fortunately they are still sending them with the paper. The owner of the store probably doesn’t read Hugs & Slugs but I’ll guess some of the staff do. Please pass along our concerns. For every 1 person who complains, dozens of others are thinking the same thing.

Hugs: On Monday, May 4th, we ordered an ice cream cake for “Opa” at the intercom at the Dairy Queen. When we got to the window we were told that the person ahead of us had paid for our cake. I was so sick of the lockdown already that this kind gesture absolutely brought me to tears. Whoever you are, thank you, thank you, thank you!

Hugs: One June weekend my boys hiked up to the Wycliffe Buttes and found a new bench placed there by someone on June 20, 2020. It is situated to drink in the view and to provide a nice rest before moving on. It isn’t big however, someone exerted the effort to build it and then to place it up there…or maybe several brought up the pieces & constructed it on site? Whoever you are, thank you so much for your kindness and thoughtfulness!

Hugs: To Terry and Zack at the Ashley Home Store for providing great customer service and being so nice and friendly to deal with.

Hugs: A big hug and thank you to Steve, Cara and the staff at Meraki Mechanical for the great work done on my SUV and my father’s truck.

Slugs: To my local grocery store for their poor effort to keep their customers safe during covid -19. No social distancing by staff (who do not wear masks) and poor signage for one way aisles. You could educated shoppers about it so that they go the right way. Paying for bags again unless you bring AND pack your own? You have lost a customer.

Email Hugs & Slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com

Cranbrook Townsman