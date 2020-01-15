It’s all about the salaries

I think Joe Sawchuck has hit the nail firmly on the head when it comes to the B.C. Green Party. (“Green Party only thinking of their salaries”, Citzen).

In other words, shh, don’t rock the NDP boat, don’t cause an election at this time, it’s all about Green salaries.

My beef is with the Green Party because they sat back and said nothing about the NDP fixed, yes, fixed inquiry into money laundering in B.C. There has been next to nothing published in the mainstream media of the ‘inquiry’, ‘scam’ so allow me to enlighten your readers as to what has taken place.

The NDP ordered an inquiry on money laundering in B.C., with full knowledge that the inquiry was deliberately fixed from the beginning to ensure its outcome. The inquiry was barred from investigating a questionable court case that now prevents prosecuting money laundering in B.C.

Head of the inquiry is Judge Cullen and then the inquiry was stacked with no less than eight lawyers who now refuse to answer any questions pertaining to a possible gross conflict of interest, and questionable transparency of the commission. In other words, it’s none of taxpayers business.

The cost of this useless inquiry means the taxpayers of B.C. will be paying millions upon millions of dollars to fund one judge and eight lawyers – for no less than two years to complete – and guaranteed to go nowhere.

Absolutely astounding, and what is more astounding is the Green Party went along with this scam and our MLA Fursteneau has refused to answer multiple requests for an explanation for her support of this inquiry. In other words, the same attitude as the inquiry commission, being, it’s none of taxpayers’ business.

I have put forward three presentations to the Cullen Money Laundering Inquiry, explaining in great detail all of the foregoing statements, which I am willing to have the Citizen publish if the editor deems it necessary.

So, as previously stated, Joe Sawchuck has hit the nail on the head when he states it’s all about salaries.

And if I might add, also salaries for the legal beagles of the commission. Shameful!

Keep up the good work Joe Sawchuck by speaking out against political abuse.

John Walker

Cobble Hill