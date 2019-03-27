It’s all about the money

Re: Curling rink changes could bring tax benefits (Sports, March 27)

West Shore Parks and Recreation’s heavy-handed, top-down approach, with no consultation is very poor management.

It is all about the money.

Glen Meadows closed last year, not because they did not have enough curlers, but because offshore money bought the land, golf course, and all the buildings including the curling arena. Then shut it down.

Where did all the Glen Meadows’ curlers go? Many went to Juan de Fuca.

The five communities that originally funded the Juan de Fuca centre are in disagreement over the funding. The Langford mayor says Langford should not have to pay as much as it does because it funds its own centers and arenas.

He asks why should Langford fund Juan de Fuca when some curlers do not even belong to any of the five communities that pay to support it. My answer is do the same that Langford does in charging more for services and recreation if you do not live in those areas.

The Juan de Fuca Curling Club teaches curling for free to students at local schools. That will no longer take place, having a negative impact on the growth of curling.

Victoria and Esquimalt say that they will try their best to accommodate new curlers, but I know some of the Juan de Fuca curlers will not make that transition to the other clubs.

More than 1,000 people have signed the petition to keep the Juan de Fuca curling center open. Please go online to www.juandefuca.curling-club.ca/ and sign the petition.

Robert Pope

Sooke