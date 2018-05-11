It happened this week in Cranbrook:1909

Week of May 6 – 12: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

School buildings in ashes … Cranbrook suffers a serious loss but the boys and girls are happy over the result. About three o’clock this morning some railway men working in the C.P.R. yards discovered that the school house was on fire. They immediately gave the alarm and the fire department turned out at once. The fire had such a hold that all that could be done was to take care of the buildings nearby. By half past three the old school building was a mere heap of hot ashes. It is impossible to say how the building caught fire. The janitor says that there was absolutely no fire in the building at 6.30 last night. In fact, some of the teachers complained that their class rooms were cold as early as 3.30. However, the fire started. It is certain that it originated within the building and downstairs, because the timbers of the lower part of the building fell inward as the roof collapsed. The burning of the old school removes an old landmark from the city. This morning the ruins were like a human ant hill, swarming with boys and girls. “That’s where my seat used to be,” said a boy of about eight. “I wonder where my pencil box went,” said a bright little girl. Each and every one of the youngsters had something to say, and many were the regrets for the loss of’ this or that favorite book, compasses, squares and so forth. The old, school has gone, but the new fifty thousand dollar building is under way and in a short time Cranbrook’s educational institution will arise like the Phoenix from its ashes in a more glorified form.

No luck … Frank Dunn spent Sunday at the head of Moyie Lake fishing. Unfortunately he had no luck, but Frank is too much of a sportsman to have any excuses and returned with his empty basket with a smile on his face.

Get clean … Bullock and Webster’s new bath rooms are equal to anything of the kind in the west. Thoroughly sanitary and clean they should be well patronized.

New pastor for Cranbrook … Rev. W. C. King, pastor of Oxford Baptist church in Woodstock, has accepted a call to the pastorate of the First Baptist church, Cranbrook, B. C.

New undertaker … R. H. Dwyer, of Shelbourne, Ont., has arrived in the city to take charge of the undertaking and embalming department of the Cranbrook Co-Operative Stores. Mr. Dwyer is an experienced mortician and is thoroughly up-to-date in the practice of his profession.

Check us out … Patmore Bros, believe that there is nothing too good for the people of Cranbrook and have just added to their line of go-carts a sample English perambulator, which is a beauty and splendid value, and they would like to say that it is an easy matter to select from their stock a suitable carriage or go-cart for baby. In addition to the ordinary line of carriages they carry a line of the celebrated “Fulton” and “Wagner” collapsible carts which are absolutely the best value on the market. Bring along your Eaton catalogue and compare values with goods that are away above the mail order class.

Sad death … A Russian named Jacob Zuble was found dead in a small shack on Wednesday. Coroner Bleasdell, who investigated the case, found that some dozen Russians lived in a shack 12x 18, and it was found that the young fellow had contracted pneumonia, and not receiving proper care or attention, death resulted.

Poor timing … On Monday evening when the City Band gave its first recital to the very great pleasure of the people, the yard engine, No. 2128, backed up and coughed and snorted its approval for about a quarter of an hour. Orpheus with his lute made the trees dance, but it stands as a marvelous compliment that a base, material, fire-consuming, locomotive should chortle her praises of Mr. Corrison’s artists — even though her applause should spoil (for the rest of us) two of the very best numbers. It were well if she had active business in the other end of the yard in future when the band is playing. Appreciation of that kind is a trifle too strenuous when it spoils good music.

Bell ringers … The Eckardts, the Swiss Bell Ringers, gave a very pleasing entertainment last Tuesday at the Auditorium. It is to be regretted that a full house did not greet this company, as it was one of the best musical aggregations that ever held the boards at the Auditorium, but those who were present thoroughly enjoyed the performance presented. The bell ringing and the other numbers were well received and it is the opinion generally expressed that the Eckardts are the best balanced musical company that has visited Cranbrook. The company is en route to Seattle, where they play a three months engagement at the big exposition.

A GREAT COLD STORAGE PLANT … The cold storage plant of P. Burns & Co. is so far advanced that a representative of the Herald was able to go through the building and have each part of it explained to him. The structure is of double brick, with an air space, 43×40 feet in size, assuring insulation. There are two cold storage chambers, each 19×20 feet in size. For the purpose of making them heat resisting, they will be lined with two thicknesses of insulating paper, then two thicknesses of Cabot paper, then two more thicknesses of insulating paper and finally with matched boarding. An ammonia engine will furnish the cooling element. This will be located in a properly designed engine room. There is a sausage kitchen 23×12 in size in which will be installed the latest machinery. An egg storeroom, about 16 feet square will also be a feature of the building. The cold ammonia pipes will extend into the butcher shop so that all meats will be kept at the proper temperature at all times. The building is practically fireproof, with fireproof doors and a roof which, by its construction, may be flooded at any time. The work has been under the direction of F. Woodyard, of Fernie, and to his credit, be it said, that he has as far as possible employed local labor throughout the construction.

WHEN THE MAY FLY SWARMS … Whilst Buck Taylor and Thomas Turley were away up the Skookumchuck, the Herald understands there was great excitement, when the two worthies attempted to cross a log on the creek, in which they were fishing. Thomas Turley deferred to “Buck” Taylor’s age to lead the van, and ” Buck,” who was not shod with spiked boots declined the honor and thought that youth should be served; between the two of them it finally came to a climax in which each decided to go his own way, i.e., ” Buck” tried to find a ford and Thomas E. find stepping stones; consequently they both got their feet wet, although “Buck” declares his lumbago is gone and Tommy caught a cold.

FERNIE’S GREAT NEWS … A cat belonging to the Forster Lumber company, Sparwood, B. C., which passed through the fire which destroyed Fernie and swept 19 miles of the valley last fall, “Kitty Nibs,” was found 21 days after the fire, almost buried in debris, her fur burned completely off, her strength almost gone — but alive. She was nursed back to health and beauty.

MOYIE NEWS … This year was a record breaker for the ice remaining in the lake. It did not go out of the lower lake until the 27th,, which is at least five days later than any previous year for ten years. Both lakes are now clear of ice, and the boating season is at hand.

BEARLY MADE IT … J. F. Spalding had a somewhat trying time photographing Joe Dickerson’s two grizzly cubs in West Fernie on Tuesday. The two gentlemen holding the bears had a more interesting time however, as the Teddies were decidedly on the aggressive clawing, biting and growling in great shape.