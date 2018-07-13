It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

1909

Good riddance … Paddy Madigan, James Gibson and Michael Deloughery, who were committed for trial by Police Magistrate Joseph Ryan, on the charge of stealing from the person of one Roberto, an Italian, came up for speedy trial before His Honor, Judge P. E. Wilson, on Monday.

George H. Thompson appeared for the crown, and M. A. Macdonald defended the three prisoners. Frank Roberto, through Guiseppe Provenzano, interpreter, proved that he had been drinking around town with Madigan for some time on the 24th of June. They had some drinks for which the witness paid.

Gibson, Deloughery and Madigan set upon him, knocked him down and rendered him partly insensible. They tore the pocket in which he had about $50 bodily out of his overalls.

Beyond the testimony of Roberto there was nothing to show any direct connection between the prisoners and the crime, but it all went to show they were there or thereabouts at the time of the occurrence.

Madigan in cross-examination admitted he had been sentenced to six months for theft some years ago.

The men appeared to be of the class of barroom toughs.

On Tuesday morning his honor found them all guilty and sentenced them to two years imprisonment in the New Westminster penitentiary.

On the same occasion William Stickler, who came here about the time of the races, was sentenced to three years in the penitentiary for obtaining $70 from J. A. Dunlap by false pretences.

An old friend … A certain Mr. Williams, alias Smith, alias Brown, etc., was being introduced around to various of Ernie Small’s friends the other evening. He had a Van Dyke beard of the color and hue of a red brick and the texture of Manilla hemp.

No one knew him. He looked like a prospector. Some said he looked like hell. Maybe he did. But he played the game low down on his friends.

Mr. Williams-Smith-Brown turned out to be Fred W. Reeves, late of the Cosmopolitan hotel, who has been out on one of the C.P.R. survey parties since last February. He got a series of photographs to be called “Before and After,” to illustrate the difference that a wisp of hair on a man’s chin can make.

With it and an old black hat he was very much “Before,” but when the barber had got in his work on him (and it was work, all right) he was the cheery Fred, and the lilies of the field are not arrayed like unto him.

Buffaloes at Cranbrook … At nine a.m. on Thursday morning a train of fifteen cars loaded with buffaloes arrived at Cranbrook from Montana en route for the National park at Battle Creek. The herd was in charge of Mr. Howard Douglass, park commissioner, and H. C. McMullen, general livestock agent of the C.P.R. The buffaloes were watered and fed here, and were viewed with great interest by several hundred people. The herd consisting of 119 buffalo will be unloaded at Wainright and with former shipments of 411 will make 530 that have been received by the Canadian government this year. The task of rounding up the animals was a hard one, several men being injured and a large number of horses killed in the attempt. The rounding up of the remaining herd will be commenced in September and will be a more serious task, as they consist mostly of ferocious old bulls.

Denies the report … Elko, B.C., July 6th, ’09. Dear Sir: Will you please deny report published re my marriage? It is not true and the report in the Review was due to a chap named Bishop who did it for a joke. Thanking you, I am, yours, F. R. Anderson.

Another elk drowning … The Elk claimed another victim on Monday night. The tragedy oc­curred sometime after midnight. Robt. Redhead, Geo. Wilde and Wil­liam Jones were out late that night and were going home across the Elk bridge about one o’clock. They had been drinking moderately in the evening. Crossing the bridge Redhead was walking ahead, when he heard Wilde exclaim, “Billy’s gone into the river!” As Redhead turned back Wilde threw off his coat and plunged into the turbid waters of the river after his friend. Redhead walked around the end of the bridge and down the north shore where he found Wilde on the gravel bar above the breakwater. No trace was found of Jones, although the banks were searched on both sides for some distance down. If Jones leaped head first into the water it is quite possible that he may have been stunned or may have broken his neck on the bottom and floated down the stream inert. He was a married man and leaves a wife and three children. Many conflicting rumors are in cir­culation with regard to the occurren­ce and it is probable that an investi­gation will be made into the circumstances of the tragedy.

Red letter day next Thursday … In accordance with the announcement made through these columns in last week’s issue, the girls of St. Mary’ s church are sparing no efforts in the work of making their forthcoming lawn social an unqualified success.

The girls have entered into the matter of amusements in the most thorough manner and this fact alone ensures everyone spending a most enjoyable evening. Arrangements have been completed for the engagement of the city band, under the leadership of Bandmaster Corrison, and comment on this item is needless, as the very best of music is guaranteed wherever the City band attends.

The refreshments will be of the highest quality and served in the very daintiest manner. In conclusion a hearty invitation is extended to all to take in the lawn social on the grounds of St. Mary’ s church, on Thursday evening next, the 15th inst.

Chance for investment … The new oil fields of Alberta present the best opportunity for investment in Canada today. Oil is a necessity and we have an abundance of it. There are fortunes for those who help supply this demand. We have information that will interest you. Ask for it. Pincher Creek Oil Co., Ltd. Drawer 743, Pincher Creek, Alta.

The second annual excursion of the Cranbrook Alpine Club … On Wednesday evening fifty people left the Methodist church in rigs for the base of Baker Mountain.

A large freight wagon carried the numerous blankets and baskets, the ambulance outfit and medicine cases, together with a complete outfit of mosquito destroyers.

Mr. Steele, at whose ranch the party disembarked, saluted the advance guards with a volley of smoke from the numerous smudges he had prepared for emergencies.

The freight committee got to work and soon had every package in the right place, and the camp was prepared for the night.

A late supper was then served, a concert held, at which the men from a neighboring camp attended, a balloon was sent up and at 11 p.m. the bugler sounded for prayers, and the camp retired to rest.

The guards, who changed every hour, kept good fires going through the night, and punctually at three the reveille startled those who had been pretending to sleep, and the camp was soon astir.

The water committee was scarcely able to cope with the demand, but soon all had washed and were ready for the good breakfast that had been prepared.

Shortly before breakfast was finished the outposts were driven in by a frontal attack by a large body of mosquitoes that were known to be in the vicinity of the camp. Orders were given for the destroyer to be brought into play, and all who were loyal rubbed the solution on their hands, face and neck. This checked the advance and allayed the fears of the ladies.

Punctually at five the roll was called for those who were to climb the mountain. Ten ladies and twenty-seven men responded and these were soon swathed in mosquito netting, leggings and good humor.

The bottles which the men carried were a sight to behold, but they contained nothing but water or lemonade, as the party were going up and not down.

At 5.15, the bugler sounded the advance, and Dr. E. W. Connolly with Charles Baker leading the party, the happy thirty-seven left the camp after affectionate farewells and messages in case they should never return.

After six hours climb, they reached the top, where the Thermos bottles were opened and iced drinks served by the doctor.

Mr. Ralph Racklyeft discovered a package on a tree at the summit bearing the arms of the ancient house of the Haworths of Oxford. A message enclosed with a nice brooch stated that this was to be presented to the first lady who reached the top, and accordingly, Miss Kouk, of the Palm, now proudly wears the trophy.

Speeches were made at the presentation to which Miss Kouk suitably replied, and said she hoped that they would soon all meet again under similar circumstances.

After a rest of about two hours the party started down again, having taken the reading of the barometer, which shewed the altitude to be just upon 7,000 feet above sea level, or close upon 4,000 feet above Cranbrook.

There were several guns with the party, but happily no blood was shed, save in the matter of mosquitoes, who were working overtime all day.

The camp was reached by the first party about five o’clock, and by the second detachment, who brought in the wounded, just before six.

The medical department made special arrangements to serve hot tea through the Thermos bottles toward the end of the trail, and this very materially assisted a few weary ones to their desired haven.

Mr. S. Peck was under arms all day at the camp, and fought mosquitoes when he was not making smudges or waiting for a call for the ambulance. One case was sent to the temporary hospital and others were treated as out-patients, but no fatalities were reported, save in the case of the mosquitoes, and these suffered considerable loss, as their attacks were very pointed.

After a very hearty supper a concert was held and a letter was read from the Raworth Bros, to the effect that they wished to present every lady who had reached the top with a brooch. This was received by the ladies with prolonged cheering, and consequently Messrs. Raworth Bros, have been visited by the following ladies, who are now wearing their souvenirs: Miss Dixon, Miss Childs, Miss Bourgoyne, Miss Crooks, Miss G. Macdonald, Miss Liedie Macdonald, of Wasa; Miss M. Hickenbotham, Mrs. Shaw, Mrs. Edmonds.

The party arrived home about an hour after midnight, having had a thoroughly good time, save in the matter of the diligent mosquito.

The ladies who stayed at the camp and prepared for the return of the others are certainly worthy of some medal, and the committee of management should take this into consideration in the near future.

There was a prize offered for the best acrostic on the mosquito, and this was most ably won by Seymour Muir, who is an authority on this animal. The effort of Mr. Muir is as follows:

“Mosquito, have I longer cause to swear? Oh, you ‘goshdarned’ nuisance I can feel you there! Say, don’t have me to arise you villain you demon of all that flies, I’ll get up and knock you between the eyes. To do this I may have to insert my fist, Over that drill which you turn and twist.”

The following ladies were with the party in addition to those who climbed the mountain: Miss Chapman, Mrs. Hayward, Miss Hickenbotham, Mrs. Nesbitt, Mrs. Powell, the Misses Hodnett, Miss Clyde, Miss Connolly, Mrs. Grevett, Mrs. Fowler, Mrs. Hughes, and Mrs. Macdonald.

The following is a full list of the gentlemen, all of whom climbed to the top, save Mr. Peck, who assisted in the camp and fed the mosquitoes: Messrs. A. Bridges, A. Fowler, H. Hickenbotham, T. Stephenson, R. Crooks, R. Chapman, A. G. Hill. R. Hughes, S. Peck, C. Baker, S. Muir, J. Shaw, Bell, Ells, Nesbitt, Lank, K. Labron, Watson, W. Stabler, Esmonds, Duckering, F. Broughton, A. Adair, E. W. Connolly, Dwyer, Grevett and R. Racklyeft. Great credit is also due to the gentlemen who handled the alpine ropes and assisted the ladies over some of the difficulties of the climb.

Mr. Steele did all in his power to make his guests happy and hope they will come again someday, but after counting the marks of the wily mosquito, some of the party think it had better he arranged at another time of the year.

WHAT? … There is a camp down Moyie way where the young man in charge is a believer in his own shooting and also in economy. The other day the man who is responsible for the camp came by and had a chat with the cook, who said he hated like anything to have to mention it, but he had to ask for some fresh meat for the men. The boss wondered why he should hate to ask for such a reasonable matter and enquired, what ailed him, anyhow? “It’s like this boss,” said the cook, “you see, our friend in charge told me he’d keep the camp in fresh meat with his death-dealing rifle. That’s what he called it. He’d shoot deer, so he said, likewise bear — when in season. Trifles like grouse and so on would come when he’d whistle. Well, the other morning a deer rambled into camp and began to nibble our nimrod on the lobe of the left ear. He got hold of his death-dealer and fired seven shots at the beast, which was moving round him, scared and wide-eyed. He missed him every time, and dealt out nary a death. I asked him after the battle was over why he had failed thus ignominiously? He answered that he was not responsible for the non-destruction of brutes that would not stand still long enough to be killed, and, in any case, he was not entirely sure but the apparition was a mere hallucination, or air drawn figure of the imagination. Pondering the power of the English as applied by that cook the head boss rode on ruminating on the joys of life till a big mosquito drove his probe an inch into his spinal column.

Fernie News … Fire that had been started by men clearing the strip of land between the Elk Lumber Company’s spur and Coal Creek, was blown up by the wind on Wednesday afternoon and for a time threatened to do serious damage. It jumped Coal Creek and caught in the dry charred rubbish on the old park site and was approaching the park residences when an alarm was turned in. The fire brigade made a quick run to the scene. The firemen and volunteers, with hose, pails and shovels kept the situation in control for an hour and finally extinguished all fire north of the creek. Fire Warden Murphy had forbidden the men to start a fire Wednesday, and was of the opinion that his orders had been disobeyed. There was some uneasiness among the residents of the south end of the city, but there was not at any time any real danger.

Moyie News… A new system for paying off the men at the St. Eugene will be started next Saturday, the regular payday. Instead of issuing cheques, the men will get their wages in cash at the bank, and each man’s money will be done up in a separate envelope. The bank will be open until 6 o’clock.

A Cranbrook hero . . By an act of cool bravery which has probably never seen a parallel in British Columbia, Jack, the ten-year-old son of His Honor Judge Wilson and Mrs. Wilson, on Tuesday afternoon saved Euphemia Stewart, the six-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A. H. Stewart, from certain death by drowning. The children were playing on the float of a boat house near Judge Wilson’s residence across the lake, when the door of the boat house, which a gust of wind suddenly blew open pushed the little girl into the water. At this place it was from 10 to 12 feet in depth and the child could not swim. Without a moment’s hesitation and with all his clothes on Jack Wilson pluckily dived into the water and catching hold of his playmate held her face above water and pushing her in front of him, so that if she struggled he would not be taken under, safely landed her at the shore. Such quickness of thought, a moment’s delay might have been fatal, and such unhesitating bravery on the part of a boy of Master Wilson’s age should not go unrewarded.