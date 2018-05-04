It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

1909

I don’t remember … “Hi daon’t know ‘ow hi ‘appened to ‘ave the gentleman’s coat and pants on,” said Alex Smith of Cranbrook, B. C., on the witness stand in the police court yesterday in answer to the charge that he stole the contents of a passenger’s suitcase on the Spokane International train last Saturday. Ed Lensor, the prosecuting witness, on getting his upwards of 250 pounds in the witness chair, told Justice Mann that his suitcase had been rifled on the train somewhere between Sandpoint, Idaho, and Spokane. Desiring to change his collar before the arrival of the train he went to where he had left the suitcase in the smoking car and found that someone had beaten him to it. He found it open and a suit, a number of handkerchiefs a tooth brush, a cap and a necktie were gone. The vest of the suit was not taken. He showed the vest to the conductor, who made a tour of the coaches and found the missing coat and pants on Smith, who was fast asleep in one of the day coach seats. Smith was induced to get out of the clothes and was locked up in the lavatory for safe keeping until the train reached the city, where he was taken into custody by officer Long. When searched, one of Lensor’s neckties was found in the inside pocket of his coat. Smith explained to Justice Mann that he had left Cranbrook in company with another man and two bottles of whiskey and that he had no recollection of putting on Lensor’s clothes. He said he had $40 when he left Cranbrook and had been relieved of every cent of it on the train. He was fined $25 and sent to the rockpile.

Bowls …The bowling green will make its appearance in Cranbrook this summer. It will tend to give a healthy recreation, and it goes without saying that the game will quickly spread to all parts of the Kootenay. At a meeting held in the municipal council chamber on Thursday evening last, a large number of enthusiasts were in attendance, and elected the following officers: Hon. President – John Cholditch; President – W. A. Macdonald; Vice President – J. T. Laidlaw; Secretary – W. R. Grubb; Treasurer – J . W. Pinkham. The executive committee will consist of the following: E. Elwell, S. H. Hoskins, A. B. Macdonald, Dr. Miles, C. H. Allison. Government Agent J. F. Armstrong has given the club permission to use the court house grounds, which may be called the Municipal Bowling Green. The new game is well deserving of patronage, and will tend to keep its players and supporters out in the sunshine, and will exert an influence moral as well as physical that cannot be estimated.

Revival services … The revival services which have been carried on in the auditorium for the last three weeks under the evangelist Dr. Toy, were closed last Monday evening. The meetings during this time have been well attended, and the attention shown and spirit manifested by those attending was excellent. Dr. Toy in an able, but plain and practical way explained the teachings of the bible, and bringing the book itself to prove what he had said. His afternoon talks were enjoyed very much by those who attended, and found to be exceedingly helpful.

Moral reform … Rev. J. G. Shearer, D.D., of Toronto, secretary of the Moral and Social Reform Council of Canada will be in town on Sunday, May 2nd, in the interests of the work. He will address a meeting of women only in the Baptist church on Sunday afternoon at 4.15. The work of moral reform is of vital importance to women and it is hoped a large number will come to hear what Dr. Shearer has to suggest to safeguard our children and homes.

New school building … Construction work on the new school building will commence on Monday next, and the building will be completed by September 10th. The building will be a two storey brick and stone structure, of ten rooms, two playrooms in the basement, to be used in stormy weather, large stairways and corridors, with convenient fire-escapes, well heated and lighted. The building when completed will cost in the neighborhood of $45,000. The building will be erected on the eastern half of the present school grounds, which will be planted with grass seed and well fenced. The board of trustees are to be congratulated on their success in furnishing to Cranbrook a building of such magnitude, and one of the safest and most convenient buildings in the Kootenays.

Brrrr … A cold wave hit Cranbrook on Wednesday. Considerable snow fell which with a cold and disagreeable wind, made it very uncomfortable for pedestrians.

Beware … Some miscreant fastened a rope across the walk on the bridge on Cranbrook Street during Monday night. Such work may be fun for those who fastened the rope, but if an accident had occurred, the city would have been held responsible.

Appleland … Beale & Elwell have planted three hundred trees on their fruit tract south-west of the city.

On the sick list … Dr. F. W. Green has been confined to his home by sickness for several days this week.

Fishing beginning … The disciples of Isaac Walton will no doubt get busy with their rods and reels and traces next Saturday when the trout season opens. East Kootenay is a fisherman’s paradise, trout, greyling and char abound in the streams and rivers of the district and people from all over the west come here to enjoy what is, perhaps, the gentlest and most scientific of all sports. It is well to bear in mind that no fish may be taken, from any creek or river, under eight inches in length. This is an advantage because the true sportsman will readily see that the little fish of today will make the big fish later on. While on the subject of fishing, would it not be well for those interested in the preservation of the game fish of the country, to try and induce the government to establish a fish hatchery in the district? The subject is worth taking up because in no part of the province are conditions more favorable for this purpose.

Spring race meeting … The posters announcing the big Cranbrook race meeting for May 24 and 25 are in evidence at all points between Calgary and the coast. The committee in charge is sparing no pains to get together an aggregation of horses here that will make this one of the very best meetings ever held in the province. The track has been put in thoroughly good condition and Cranbrook offers one of the best points for training, either running or harness horses, in the country. Ample stable accommodation for at least one hundred horses can be had on the track with city water connections. When Cranbrook starts out to do a thing, all the world knows, that it will be properly done and the spring race meeting will be no exception to the rule. May 24th and 25th will be big race days in Cranbrook. Arrangements are being made for special railway fares from all points in the district.

Mr. Scovil in town …

S. K. Scovil, who, it will be remembered, was acquitted on a holdup charge in Spokane last week, is in the city today. The woman, Mrs. Ida Smith, who brought the charge has since been found to be insane, according to the Spokane papers, and testimony has been brought to show that she had been confined in an asylum in Minnesota several years ago. Mr. Scovil’s many friends in East Kootenay will be pleased with the manner in which he has been vindicated of such a serious charge, and are surprised that the authorities in Spokane carried the matter to the extreme that they did on such slight evidence.

Mind reader… Princess Dahedenah is located at Mrs. Thompson’s cottage, opposite the Canadian hotel. The princess is a clairvoyant of twenty-five years’ experience and her life readings are said to be marvelous. She will be in town for several days and can be consulted during the hours she advertises.

Fernie news …

The Fernie firemen can now fall off the roofs of the ten storey buildings with impunity, as the council has placed $1,000 insurance on the life of each member.

Timber and more … Cranbrook is the metropolis of the timber industry of South Eastern British Columbia. Throughout the district there are vast quantities of pine, fir and tamarac assuring an unlimited supply for many years to come. There are between twenty five and thirty saw mills in the district, some of them within a mile of the city limits. Many industries are established in or near the city. Two up-to-date sash and door factories are located just outside the city limits, an iron foundry, a brewery, a soda water factory and two printing establishments are doing business in the city, whilst at Marysville, fifteen miles distant is the smelter of the Sullivan Group Mining company. Excellent brick and fire clay abounds in several nearby localities and no doubt brick yards will be established in the near future.