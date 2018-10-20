It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

For the week of October 14-20: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1909

Voting in 1909 … The following persons are entitled to vote for Mayor and Aldermen at Municipal Elections:

(1) Any male or female, being a British subject of the full age of twenty-one years, who is the owner of real estate of the assessed value of not less than One Hundred Dollars.

(2) Who is the representative, being a resident British subject duly authorized by the directors, of an incorporated company which is the assessed owner of lands or of improvements of lands of the assessed value of not less than One Hundred Dollars, situated within the Municipality.

(3) Who carries on business in the Municipality and is the holder of a Trades License, the annual fee of which is not less than Five Dollars. The above must be a British subject, twenty-one years of age and actually carrying on business in the City. He or she must, during the month of October, make and subscribe a statutory declaration before a Supreme or County Court Judge, Stipendiary or Police Magistrate, Commissioner for taking affidavits in the Supreme Court, Justice of the Peace or Notary Public, and deliver the same to the City Clerk within forty-eight hours after it is made.

(4) Who is a householder. A householder is defined under the Act as follows: “Householder” shall extend to and include any person of the full age of twenty-one years who occupies a dwelling, tenement, hotel or boarding house, or any portion of any dwelling house, tenement, or boarding house, who has been a resident in the Municipality from the 1st day of January in the current year, and who shall unless exempt (see 5th clause) have paid directly to the Municipality, all rates, taxes or assessments, which are not chargeable on land, which rates, taxes, or assessments so paid shall amount to not less than Two Dollars due to the Municipality for the current year, other than water rates or taxes or license fees for dogs. The above must during the month of October, make and subscribe a statutory declaration under the Act before a Supreme or County Court Judge, Stipendiary or Police Magistrate, Commissioner for taking affidavits in the Supreme Court, Justice of the Peace or Notary Public, and deliver the same to the City Clerk within forty-eight hours after it is made.

(5) Any British subject of the full age of twenty-one years resident in the City since the 1st day of January of the current year, who is the occupant of a dwelling, tenement, hotel or boarding house or any portion of a dwelling house, tenement or boarding house and who is over sixty years of age or who is a member of any corps in the Province of British Columbia of the Active Militia Force of Canada certified by the officer commanding the corps to which he belongs or is attached, as being efficient. The above must during the month of October, make and subscribe a declaration before one of the officials before named and file the declaration with the City Clerk within forty-eight hours after it is made. The forms may be procured during office hours from the City Clerk. The City Clerk’s office will be open to receive these declarations until six o’clock local time of the 30th of October.

Want incorporation … It is rumoured that the residents of Slaterville will petition the city council for incorporation and become part of the city of Cranbrook.

Wanted … One thousand people to buy our borne made candy at 20 cents per pound on Saturday.—The Palm.

If you want to visit … Mrs. C. J. Stevens will receive on Friday, the 15th of this month, and each third Friday of the month thereafter.

Manitoba Hotel … W. R. Beatty is building a stable and ice house, for James Brown, of the Manitoba hotel, which will give them the very best of accommodations.

Imperial Hotel …The Imperial hotel has been spending a good many dollars during the past few months putting on sanitary paper in the halls and office and refitting the bedrooms.

New lumber camp …The North Star Lumber Company is opening a logging camp about three miles west of town. J. S. Mackey has charge of the camp and he expects to take out about six million feet of logs this year.

Indigestion?… If you are troubled with indigestion try Pabst beer. It is a sure remedy. See McDermot.

New slaughter house truck … P. Woods & Co. have introduced a novel and up-to-date wagon for hauling the meat from their slaughter house to the market. It is so constructed that it is absolutely sanitary in every respect.

Baynes Lake teacher … Miss Jennie Adolph, of Baynes Lake, has been visiting Rev. C. O. Main and wife and W. E. Worden and wife and studying the methods of the schools in this city, as she has been engaged to take charge of the school at Baynes Lake.

Some display! … J. G. McCallum & Co. has had a most attractive window during the past week. It consisted of a young duck with a small lake of water in a large dish pan and guns and cartridges. The window was a reproduction of true nature and one of the best ads. that the company has ever presented.

Coming attraction … Cranbrook is to be favored with a visit from Miss Helen Wyrick Snafor, the well-known entertainer, in the near future. The opera house will be secured for the occasion and no doubt a large and appreciative audience will welcome this popular artist from the east.

Witnessed Wilbur Wright … W. H. Wilson and wife returned last Friday from their extended tour to eastern points. While in the east Mr. Wilson visited Toronto, Montreal, New York and the old home towns of Farnham and Granby. He was fortunate enough to be in New York at the time of the Hudson-Fulton celebration and says that he never saw anything presented on such a magnificent scale. He also saw Wilber Wright make his marvelous flight around the Goddess of Liberty in New York harbor.

While east Mr. Wilson had an opportunity to visit the leading wholesale jewelry houses and secure goods at prices that will enable him to give the benefit to the people of Cranbrook and East Kootenay. He also took a course in the leading optical institution in New York City and is in a position now to give better service than ever to the people of Cranbrook.

While east he purchased a machine that will enable him to grind his own lenses automatically, which will be a big thing in his line of business. Mr. and Mrs. Wilson enjoyed their trip very much, as they saw everything that was to be seen in the large cities of Eastern Canada and the United States and have returned very much the better for their trip. Miss Harrison accompanied them to some of the points in Eastern Canada.

Killed by accident … It is the custom of the Otis Staples Lumber company on Saturday nights to leave their log cars on their Cherry Creek branch and bring their engine into Wycliffe. They did so last, Saturday night and a number of men coming in from one of the camps on a hand car ran into the cars, and Baptiste Murer was thrown from the hand car, when it collided with the cars on the track, and instantly killed. Dr. Connolly, the coroner, went up Sunday morning and administered upon the case and returned a verdict of accidental death.

Coming attraction… Deloy’s Comedians in “The Merry Widow, Jr.” will hold the boards at the Auditorium on October 18th. “The Merry Widow, Jr.” is one of the best, cleanest, refined and high-classed singing shows coming this season. Miss Myrtle Delov, the baritone, is the feature attraction and her singing and dancing is far above anything in her line you will have the pleasure of seeing this season. Thos. Fennell, the saxophone soloist, and Amy Campbell, prima donna, are head liners. Mr. Joe Velsey and Eddie Deloy, the comedians, and fun makers, are artists of reputation. The wardrobe is bright and new and the lyrics are just off the press and exceptionally well-trained singing and dancing chorus make the show a feature in every way. Prices 50c, 75c, and $1.00. Seats on sale at Beattie & Atchison’s.

Big news from Wardner … A girl, weighing 16 pounds, was born at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Johnson a few days ago.

Skating rink … There is a movement on foot to build a skating rink this year. Cranbrook should have a skating rink, as there are many people in this city who enjoy sport of that kind and there are men willing to put up money to help the movement along.