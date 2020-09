A little compassion goes along way.

It could be your family member

Re: “Shoving a problem out of sight won’t solve it”, (Citizen, Sept. 24).

Very well said Lonnie Campbell.

Maybe children need to see what happens if you do drugs. These people are the victims. People need to know it could be your child or family member too. A little compassion goes along way.

Sharon Gall

Mill Bay

Cowichan Valley Citizen